Ekatha brings out a new fantasy thriller play, Maya, for the Chennai audience

The ritual includes the use of Pulluvan kudam and Puluvan veena, instruments used to create the atmosphere for the Naga puja. The kalam is an intricate, colourful drawing of a naga made with organic materials. The ritual can culminate in Nagam Thullal, when women enter a trance and move across the drawn kalam.

Rajeev says, “The Nagam Paattu is a very intense experience. There’s the kind of music they play and all the instruments they use. There are ladies who get into a trance in the process. And they sit on this kalam and do a very frantic movement to the tune that is being played.”

That ritual forms the physical and spiritual landscape of Maya. On stage, the audience will see the kalam being enacted, alongside digital backdrops and elaborate sets. The play will also examine the beliefs surrounding the sacred grove from two directions.

“We talk about the scientific aspect behind the kaavu, why it was created, why it was preserved. Also, the superstition and the myth part of the folklore, too. It examines all that and uses perspectives both from a believer standpoint as well as from a scientific standpoint,” says the director.