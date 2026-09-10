Five Chennai eateries served notice for poor maintenance of diaphragm chamber

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) on Wednesday issued notices to five restaurants in T Nagar, Ashok Nagar and surrounding areas for failing to properly maintain diaphragm chambers meant to prevent solid waste from entering sewer lines.

The action follows a surprise inspection carried out at 31 restaurants in the areas falling under zone 10 (Kodambakkam). During the inspection, officials found that the diaphragm chambers at five restaurants were not being properly maintained and issued notices to the establishments.

The Metro Water said maintaining the chambers is essential to prevent solid waste, including food waste, from entering sewer pipelines. Poor maintenance can result in frequent blockages in the sewerage network, leading to sewage overflow and stagnation. The inspection was conducted in the interest of public health and to ensure proper maintenance of the sewerage system, the board said.

Sewerage tax deadline

Metro Water has urged consumers to pay their water and sewerage tax and charges, including pending dues, for the first half of the financial year 2026-27 by September 30.

The board said collection centres at all its area offices would function to facilitate payment of the dues. Consumers have been advised to make the payments within the stipulated deadline to avoid arrears and ensure timely payment of taxes and charges.