Five killed in four separate accidents across Chennai

CHENNAI: Five people were killed in four separate road accidents that occurred in different parts of the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the first incident, a 40-year-old woman, Mariammal of New Washermenpet, was killed after the motorcycle on which she was travelling with her 17-year-old son collided with another bike on Vallalar Salai in Tondiarpet on Tuesday night.
Her son was riding the bike. Mariammal, her son and the other rider, Senthilkumar (45), were taken to Stanley Government Hospital. Doctors declared Mariammal brought dead, while the other two are undergoing treatment.
In Foreshore Estate, a 21-year-old AC mechanic, Ajith of Mylapore, died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a road median near the Ambedkar Manimandapam at around midnight on Tuesday. He had been drinking with his friend Abdul Majeed (18) on the beach before the accident.
Both were reportedly not wearing helmets. The Mylapore TIW police said the motorcycle was being ridden at high speed when it lost balance and hit the median. Ajith died on the spot.
In Chromepet, nursing graduate J Jamuna (24), a native of Kumbakonam, died after a speeding lorry hit the motorcycle she was travelling on with her friend M Srija (24) around 10pm on Tuesday. The lorry allegedly rammed into the motorcycle near the GST Road flyover and dragged it for about 50m. Jamuna died on the spot, The lorry driver Sathish (27) of Kadaperi is held.
In another accident near Cholavaram, Lokesh (24), a car driver from Erumaivettipalayam, was riding a motorcycle with his relative Lokeshwari (17), a nursing student, towards Tambaram on the Minjur-Vandalur bypass road when their motorcycle developed a problem. As they approached Medur roundabout, a car coming from behind hit the motorcycle. Lokeshwari died at the hospital, while Lokesh declared dead on arrival. The police are on the lookout for the car driver who fled the scene.