Five killed in four separate accidents across Chennai

CHENNAI: Five people were killed in four separate road accidents that occurred in different parts of the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the first incident, a 40-year-old woman, Mariammal of New Washermenpet, was killed after the motorcycle on which she was travelling with her 17-year-old son collided with another bike on Vallalar Salai in Tondiarpet on Tuesday night.

Her son was riding the bike. Mariammal, her son and the other rider, Senthilkumar (45), were taken to Stanley Government Hospital. Doctors declared Mariammal brought dead, while the other two are undergoing treatment.

In Foreshore Estate, a 21-year-old AC mechanic, Ajith of Mylapore, died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a road median near the Ambedkar Manimandapam at around midnight on Tuesday. He had been drinking with his friend Abdul Majeed (18) on the beach before the accident.