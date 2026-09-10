Part of govt school ceiling in Tambaram falls, student’s head injured

CHENNAI: A Class 11 student’s head was injured after a portion of the ceiling collapsed inside a classroom at the Government Higher Secondary School at Melathur near Tambaram on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during the lunch break, when the other 43 students in the class had stepped out for the break. The girl had stayed back to arrange her books when a portion of the ceiling fell on her, officials said. She was taken to a private hospital, where she received five stitches.

Somangalam police and officials from the school education department have begun probe.

Education department officials said a preliminary inspection found no visible cracks in the building before the collapse. An assistant engineer has since inspected the school, and further action would be taken based on the assessment, they said. Officials are also looking into charges that the school authorities took the student to a hospital without informing the police about the incident.