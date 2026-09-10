Sugar squeeze hits kitchens

While big chains claim that they haven’t been directly affected by the surge in sugar — a global agricultural commodity, bakers and small-scale business owners reflect upon the short-term supply crisis, as noted by policy analysts. Ophelia D, a pastry chef notes that the sharp rise in sugar prices is beginning to put pressure on businesses across the baking and dessert industry, with home bakers, patisseries, bakeries, and others feeling the impact. She says, “The price of white sugar has climbed from around D62 per kg on August 15 to D72 per kg by September 3 — an increase of nearly 16 per cent in just a few weeks.”

However, Infinitea’s owner, tea master and chef Gaurav Saria says the biggest challenge is not the price. “Availability from regular suppliers has become inconsistent. The biggest difficulty is the unpredictability. When you run an in-house bakehouse everyday, producing breads, cakes and confections, you cannot plan around a supply chain that changes week to week. It forces you to tie up cash in stock you would rather not be holding. That said, we have always offered a strong range of sugar-free options, so we are better insulated than most,” he shares.

Gaurav adds that the cafe has started buying ahead in larger quantities and diversified suppliers. He adds, “It is not the most efficient use of working capital, but right now, continuity matters more.”

Amara Desserts is seeing the impact directly on costs. Co-founder Edwin Daniel says on a typical production day uses around 15-20kg. “Sugar is critical across a significant range of products — in cakes, pastries, and other baked products, but even more so in desserts and Indian sweets because sugar is not merely a sweetner, it is part of the structure of the product,”

Adding to the pressure is the upcoming festive season. “The timing of the price increase is particularly significant. This could put further pressure on prices and production costs. Diwali sweets, cakes, confectionery and other sugar-heavy products could become more expensive if the higher input costs continue,” warns Ophelia.