What rubbles cannot restore: How war is erasing memories and culture

'Familiarity breeds contempt’ has been one of those school textbook lessons, complete with a moral story to hammer home the point, as with most proverbs. But, evolution has had an impact on some of the lessons we once learnt. ‘Honesty is the best policy’ was another. But is it anymore? Try being honest about anything at all and, before you know it, your honest statement could irk someone somewhere, and have you fighting court battles for the rest of your life.

So how can we rephrase these adages for contemporary times? ‘Familiarity breeds immunity’? For, isn’t that what seems to be happening to most of us? The news of a war breaking out shocks most of us at first. We follow the news by the minute, then by the hour, before gradually allowing it to become a footnote in our busy life. The outrage subsides, concern wanes, and soon, casualties become mere numbers.