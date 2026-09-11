Man hacked to death over Rs 9 lakh dispute day after police’s warning in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four men, including a C-category history-sheeter, were arrested early on Thursday in connection with the murder of 29-year-old D Pradeep Raj, who was hacked to death in Thiruvottiyur on Wednesday night following a dispute over the repayment of a Rs 9.5 lakh loan, police said.

A day before the murder, the Thiruvottiyur police summoned Pradeep and Narayanan (alias Naveen) to the station and warned them against attacking each other. Police said Naveen is the DMK youth wing deputy organiser of Ward 10, while Pradeep was a booth agent of the same ward. Naveen is also the son of the woman who had allegedly lent Pradeep the money.

After leaving the station, Pradeep told the media that he feared for his life and alleged that the inspector had threatened to assault and kill him. When the TNIE sought a response, a senior police officer denied the allegation and said Pradeep had only been warned and let off.

The arrested suspects were identified as Naveen, his brother-in-law Lokesh, a C-category history-sheeter, Hari Krishnan, and Jabar. According to a senior police officer, Pradeep had borrowed Rs 9.5 lakh from Naveen’s mother over two years ago and allegedly failed to repay the amount despite repeated demands. This led to frequent clashes between the two sides.