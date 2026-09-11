Udhayanidhi targets TVK government over Thiruvottiyur murder, seeks action against police inspector

CHENNAI: Taking a broadside against the TVK government over the Thiruvottiyur murder, Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed even the police inspector the youth had approached for protection had threatened him. He urged the government to file cases against all those responsible, including the inspector, and take stringent action to restore law and order in Chennai.

Udhayanidhi questioned whether the police personnel consider Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who holds the police portfolio, a “dummy CM”, as he said, the slain Pradeep Raj had quoted the Thiruvottiyur inspector as saying, “If you want, go and complain to the CM.

You cannot do anything to me.” Udhayanidhi accused Vijay of diverting law-and-order questions in the Assembly by citing incidents from 1974 and the enforcement directorate.

DMK MP Kanimozhi also took a dig at the chief ,inister over the spate of murders and robberies in Chennai. She wondered whether Vijay plans to first watch brutal murders and then showcase his “heroism”, as portrayed in the commercial films he had acted in.

The AIADMK also targeted the government over the murder, referring to his Vijay’s statement in the Assembly that murders are largely the result of personal enmity and that the government could not be held responsible.

The party also said the incident is a direct evidence of the extent to which law and order has deteriorated under the TVK rule. AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and BJP president Nainar Nagenthran also condemned the murder.