Gang targets prisoner, ends up attacking his friends in Chennai

CHENNAI: A gang planning to exact revenge on a history-sheeter ended up attacking his friends by mistake, unaware that their target was still in prison.

The incident happened on Thursday evening, as the gang intercepted the car carrying the friends of history-sheeter Masilamani from Kolathur near Puzhal police station and attacked them with knives, leaving one of them injured. Two others escaped by running into a nearby police station.

The police have arrested two members — Kolathur Vali (20) and Naresh (18) — and are on the hunt for others. The attack is suspected to be in revenge for the murder of a rowdy at the Kilpauk MCH last January.

Sources said though Masilamani got bail, the police did not let him come out of Puzhal prison, as they received information about the attack. The group that was attacked include Jeeva, an associate of Masilamani, who had been released from the Puzhal prison a few days ago, and his associates Lokesh, Karthik and Gokul Nath. They came to the spot to receive Masilamani.

The rival gang, believing that Masilamani had come out, intercepted the car in which Jeeva and his associates were travelling. Armed with knives, they demanded to know where Masilamani was and attacked those inside the car. Lokesh and Karthik fled, while Jeeva and Gokul ran into Puzhal police station for safety. The attackers escaped in their car.