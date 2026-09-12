One industry’s waste, a child’s footwear: Chennai school student turns EVA waste into slippers

Our feet carry 100 per cent of our body weight when we stand. Thus, armouring them with the right footwear is a delicate and important task to do. The everyday visuals of a child running barefoot on a road on a hot, sultry afternoon, while another one just wanders around with a pair of worn-out slippers, and a few babies slipping into big shoes as they start to walk come prancing through our minds when we think about slippers. For Class 12 student Arhan Reddy, these small moments snowballed into the idea for EcoSteps, an initiative that turns discarded Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) waste into slippers for underprivileged children.

The idea for EcoSteps clicked for Arhan during a conversation with Irshad Ahmed Mecca of Farida Group, who spoke about the excess EVA waste generated at their footwear factory in Ambur and the possibilities of repurposing it.

Arhan’s first step was to visit the factory and understand how the materials were processed. “In September 2025, I went there and understood the process of slipper making,” he shares. He watched the waste being pulverised, turned into pellets, and prepared for production.