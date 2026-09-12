Power demand zooms, Chennai plant resumes operations

CHENNAI: Nearly five years after it was last operated, the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) has resumed power generation at the Basin Bridge Gas Turbine Power Station to meet the rising peak demand in Chennai.

The plant with four 30 MW units with a combined capacity of 120 MW is expected to generate power till September 16 as the city’s electricity demand has been rising steadily, similar to the trend witnessed during the summer months. TNPGCL has decided to operate the first two units and generate 60 MW.

According to data accessed by TNIE, Chennai’s peak power demand touched 4,469 MW on September 10, 2026, compared to 3,884 MW during the same period last year. A senior TNPGCL official said the sudden rise in demand had put pressure on the utility, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours.

“Usually, we procure additional power from the electricity exchanges during peak hours or when demand rises during summer. But this year, several states are witnessing high demand even in September. As a result, the availability of power on the exchanges is also limited,” the official told TNIE.

With limited power available through exchanges and other sources, the utility decided to restart the Basin Bridge gas-based power station to meet the additional requirement in Chennai. The official said generation from the plant would help the utility manage the morning and evening peaks and ensure uninterrupted power supply in the city.