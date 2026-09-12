Three people injured, 2 animals dead as power line snaps in Chennai

CHENNAI: In two separate incidents at Chromepet and Old Pallavaram, three people sustained injuries, while a cow and a stray dog killed after live power cable snapped on Friday.

At Thiruneermalai Malai Salai in Nagalkeni near Chrompet, a high-voltage power line fell while Tambaram corporation conservancy workers Bheemanna (45) and Gouramma (33) were engaged in cleaning work.

The wire fell in a puddle and the two workers who were cleaning nearby received the electric shock.

The duo accidentally stepped on it and sustained injuries. A private food delivery company employee, Vasanth Kumar (22), who too was walking along the road came in contact soon after and suffered injuries.

A police officer said, “Vasanth Kumar was admitted to Tambaram Government Hospital and later shifted to KMC Hospital for further treatment. The two conservancy workers are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chrompet. A stray dog which came close to the snapped cable died.”

In a separate incident near the Gandhi statue at Old Pallavaram, a power line snapped and fell, leaving a cow dead when it stepped on to the cable.

The Tambaram city police are investigating both the incidents. The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) officials have also initiated a probe.