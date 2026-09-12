Two staff among 4 held for filming bodies in Chennai's Government Stanley Hospital morgue

CHENNAI: Four men, including two hospital staff, were arrested after they allegedly gained access to the Government Stanley Hospital morgue on Thursday morning and photographed the bodies kept inside, allegedly for posting the pictures in social media. The four were produced before a magistrate and were later released on their own bail.

The suspects have been identified as Sathishkumar (25) and Dheena alias Dineshkumar (30), Shankar, a battery-operated vehicle driver at the hospital and Srinivasan, a housekeeping staff at the mortuary.

The incident came to light around 5 am when Sathishkumar and Dheena went to the hospital to see the body of their associate Anand alias ‘Pallu’ Anand, a rowdy from Ernavur. The men gained entry to the morgue after `200 was paid to Srinivasan through Shankar. Police said the duo wanted to take pictures only of Anand but started taking other pictures to post on social media.

Hospital staff alerted Resident Medical Officer Vanitha Malar, who lodged a complaint with the police at the hospital. Sathishkumar and Dineshkumar were detained and based on the information provided by them, the two hospital staff too were detained. A case was registered against them and they were later let go on bail.