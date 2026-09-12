Veterans fight it out for victory in Madurantakam bypoll

CHENNAI: The Madurantakam (SC) bypoll is shaping up to be a battle of former legislators, with all three major contenders — TVK, AIADMK and DMK — aiming to turn their electoral experiences into an advantage in a constituency that has historically swung between the two Dravidian majors.

While S Kanitha Sampath of AIADMK pitches to retain the constituency as the party’s stronghold, her successor from the party, K Maragatham Kumaravel, who resigned as MLA and has now been fielded by the TVK, is confident of winning the seat again. Advocate I Paranthamen of DMK pitches on TVK’s failure in governance and non-implementation of its poll promises.

For the TVK, the contest is an attempt by Maragatham to retain the constituency she had won three months ago. However, this time, she is representing the ruling party, whose candidate she defeated in April 2026. Maragatham expressed confidence that she could repeat her victory, saying the government’s achievements in the first 100 days would be taken to the people. “People have confidence in thalapathy (Vijay). People have seen the governance and we are sure we will win with a huge margin,” she said.

According to TVK sources, the party leaders have been told to work hard not just to make Maragatham win, but to make the opposition lose their election deposits. A senior TVK leader told TNIE, “A mere win would make it look like the TVK government is weak. Only a massive victory will show that the party has the people’s backing.”