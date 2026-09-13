Chennai college students clash in public, damage bus; one held

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old Presidency College student was arrested on Saturday in connection with a clash between students of Presidency College and Pachaiyappa’s College. The window of an MTC bus was damaged during the clash near Chennai Central on Friday evening.

The police said groups of around 20 students from each of the colleges gathered and clashed on EVR Road near the prepaid auto stand at the Central on Friday evening. The students allegedly picked up stones from the road and hurled them at each other.

During the clash, a stone hit the window of an MTC bus travelling from MMDA towards Island Grounds, shattering the glass. The students fled the spot following the incident.

A patrol team led by Periamet police sub inspector Shankar reached the spot. The police initially detained Ranjith (19), a former Pachaiyappa’s College student from Tiruvallur district, for questioning. He was later released after an inquiry.

The police subsequently identified Nithyanandan (20), a second-year Presidency College student from Kancheepuram district, as one of those involved in the clash and arrested him.

A case was registered and the police are examining CCTV footage and collecting information to identify the other students involved in the clash.