Two killed in separate accidents involving lorries in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman died on the spot and her two children injured after a lorry rammed their two-wheeler from behind near Red Hills on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Mohanapriya (36) of Sholavaram.
The accident happened near Balavayal junction near Red Hills when she was riding the scooter, with her children Rithika (8) and Sanjay (6) seated pillion. Mohanapriya died on the spot, while the children sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. Her body was sent to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The lorry driver fled after the accident. The Red Hills Traffic Investigation police seized the vehicle and registered a case.
In another accident, Muthu (26) of Tirunelveli, who was driving a lorry, died after his vehicle rammed a stationary container truck on the Chennai Outer Ring Road near Pattabiram-Nemilichery, close to Avadi, early on Saturday.
The police said the container truck, which was travelling from Poonamallee towards Red Hills, had broken down and was stranded on the road. Muthu was trapped inside the mangled cabin and suffered fatal injuries. The Avadi Fire and Rescue Services personnel used gas cutters to retrieve his body after an operation that lasted about six hours.
The body was sent to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem. The Avadi Traffic Investigation police have registered a case and are investigating.
Both accidents caused traffic congestion on the respective stretches, and vehicles were diverted through service roads.