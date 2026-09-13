Two killed in separate accidents involving lorries in Chennai

In another accident, Muthu (26) of Tirunelveli, who was driving a lorry, died after his vehicle rammed a stationary container truck on the Chennai Outer Ring Road near Pattabiram-Nemilichery, close to Avadi, early on Saturday.

The police said the container truck, which was travelling from Poonamallee towards Red Hills, had broken down and was stranded on the road. Muthu was trapped inside the mangled cabin and suffered fatal injuries. The Avadi Fire and Rescue Services personnel used gas cutters to retrieve his body after an operation that lasted about six hours.

The body was sent to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem. The Avadi Traffic Investigation police have registered a case and are investigating.

Both accidents caused traffic congestion on the respective stretches, and vehicles were diverted through service roads.