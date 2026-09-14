Remembering the pioneer of Pattimandram

S Raja, debater

I first met him in 1976. At that time, I had joined American College as a student, and he was my professor. I used to be around him and would often assist him in whatever way I could. I developed a great interest in his way of speaking, and I wanted to become a speaker myself. I was very fond of him because there is so much that I learnt from him. He was extremely organised and meticulous. He knew exactly where every book was in his library. He had an incredible memory. He preserved invitations from nearly 60 years of events he attended, arranging them chronologically. Whenever he went to an event, he would prepare detailed notes about the subject and read them out; if necessary, he could speak from memory. He never seemed to run out of things to say. He had spent nearly 66 years on stage, yet he continued to approach every occasion as though it were something new. Even in his last debate, he remained a student, constantly learning. If you go to his house, you will see the chair where he has spent so much of his time sitting and reading. He would always have a book in his hand. He always had an enormous appetite for reading. He was also a very talented artist. He could draw beautifully. He had a very good voice and sang with great clarity. He wrote poetry sometimes. When we talk about pattimandram, he was someone who truly believed that there should be no inequality in society. There should be no exploitation, hunger, or poverty. He tried to help people in whatever way he could. He did not believe that one should live with the desire to accumulate wealth. Instead, there should be a willingness to give and help others.