One dead, another injured after bike rams flyover parapet in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old youth was killed and another was critically injured after the motorcycle they were riding rammed into the parapet wall of the Kathipara flyover at St Thomas Mount on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kumar (20) of Chennai. Perarasu (20) of Chennai, a student, who was riding pillion, is undergoing treatment at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in Guindy.

Police said Kumar was riding the bike without wearing a helmet. While speeding along the flyover, he allegedly lost control of the bike, which rammed into the parapet wall on the left side.

In the impact, he fell from a height of around 30 feet onto the ground below and died on the spot. Perarasu, who fell onto the flyover and sustained injuries, was shifted to the hospital by traffic personnel.