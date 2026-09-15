Tamil homes and all its glory

Tamil homes spell emotion. Rich in heritage, cultural value, and that sense of belonging. Whether it is the smell of filter coffee in the morning or jasmine flowers, kolams outside homes, or the chants of morning prayers, cities in the olden days have always followed structure. The homes of the past knew things about living in this culture and climate that we are only circling back to now. Here are a few of the old Tamil design elements that we can go back to keeping the charm alive.
The mutram
The traditional Tamil home courtyard was never a design flourish, it was infrastructure. It brought in light, helped with ventilation, and was designed around the routines of members in a joint family. Somewhere while building compact apartments, we lost the space that tied a home so effortlessly. But it is returning; reinvented through a sunken seating nook open to sky or a slim light well running through. A large space is not always needed for this, just one considered gap where the sky is allowed to enter.
Athangudi tiles
A traditional handmade material that I keep going back to is Athangudi tiles. Each batch different, each batch imperfect, these tiles carry a charm that no digitally printed tile has, no matter how well made. Instead of laying it wall to wall, it could be used as a highlighter, for kitchen dados, as a border tile, or a thematic powder bathroom. The pattern can take centre stage and be celebrated for its true character rather than being lost in a sea of patterns. Minimalism does not have to always mean industrial and imported; it could also mean sourcing consciously, helping a craft stay alive.
Wood and brass
The combination of wood and brass is a no-brainer. The warmth and rustic nature of wood complimented with the fluid, sheen, and elegance of brass is an age-old, tested pair. In modern homes, this could mean brass hardware for the wooden furniture, or a simple inlay of brass in the wooden floor. From intricate carved brass elements used in old cities to keeping the elegance alive in new-age homes, brass and wood have been the constant favourites.
Jaali
There is a particular light that falls through a jaali in the late afternoon, breaking it into smaller patterns that move with the sun. We have spent decades trying to bring more light into our homes while our grandparents solved for light, air, and privacy all with one perforated screen. In old homes, the jaali was ornate as back in the day ornamentation was to show craftsmanship. In homes today, we bring back jaalis but keeping the focus to functionality alone, pattern for light play. A simple pattern laser-cut jaali used as a room divider does exactly what it did in olden days, cut the harsh sun, let air flow while adding privacy without a solid wall.
The oonjal
Oonjals have been the most important seat for our grandmothers, their lives revolved around the swing, running the household from one grand seat. Today, oonjals have become a part of living rooms as a seating option right in the centre of the space. It is also a chosen option for courtyards and balconys in natural materials like wood and cane. They are aesthetic, functional, and add the old-school character.