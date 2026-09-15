Tamil homes and all its glory

Jaali

There is a particular light that falls through a jaali in the late afternoon, breaking it into smaller patterns that move with the sun. We have spent decades trying to bring more light into our homes while our grandparents solved for light, air, and privacy all with one perforated screen. In old homes, the jaali was ornate as back in the day ornamentation was to show craftsmanship. In homes today, we bring back jaalis but keeping the focus to functionality alone, pattern for light play. A simple pattern laser-cut jaali used as a room divider does exactly what it did in olden days, cut the harsh sun, let air flow while adding privacy without a solid wall.