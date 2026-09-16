GCC collects Rs 6.6 lakh fine from 120 bulk waste generators for violations

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has collected Rs 6.6 lakh in fines from 120 bulk waste generators (BWGs) for violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, over the past 40 days. The civic body said violators would be fined between Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000, with further enforcement action if violations continue.

The initiative aims to ensure source segregation at the point of waste generation. Under the rules, establishments with a built-up area of 20,000 sqm or more, daily water consumption of at least 40,000 litres, or generation of 100 kg or more of solid waste are classified as BWGs.

BWGs must segregate waste using colour-coded bins: biodegradable waste in green, non-biodegradable waste in blue, sanitary waste in red, and domestic hazardous or special-care waste in black.

Omni buses fined Rs 5.4L during Ganesh fest holidays

The state transport department collected Rs 5.4 lakh in spot fines from omni bus operators during special inspections conducted over the Vinayagar Chaturthi holidays. The department also levied compounding fees totalling Rs 24.44 lakh for violations detected during inspections carried out over the past five days.