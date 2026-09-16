History-sheeter returning from court hacked to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death allegedly by a six-member gang at a fuel station on the Chengalpattu bypass on Tuesday, shortly after he appeared before a court in connection with a murder case.

The deceased was identified as Muthu Veera (25) of Urapakkam. Police said several criminal cases, including a murder case, were pending against him and he had been out on bail.

Veera appeared before the Chengalpattu combined court complex around 10.30 am on Tuesday. After completing the court formalities, he left for home on a two-wheeler with two of his friends.

Around noon, the trio stopped at a fuel station on the Chengalpattu bypass to refuel. At that time, six men riding two two-wheelers intercepted Veera, surrounded him and hacked him with machetes before fleeing the spot. He died on the spot.

On information, Chengalpattu taluk police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Chengalpattu MCH for postmortem.

Police registered a murder case and launched a hunt for the assailants. Preliminary inquiries suggest the murder could be linked to gang rivalry, with police suspect that members of a rival faction carried out the attack. Probe is under way.