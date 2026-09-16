Tambaram commissioner placed on compulsory wait over tender ‘lapse’

CHENNAI: Tambaram corporation commissioner S Balachander was placed on compulsory wait following allegations of tender irregularities in two projects worth Rs 45.9 lakh. R Saranya, the Avadi corporation commissioner, will take full additional charge of Tambaram corporation, as per the order signed by chief secretary M Sai Kumar.

The action follows a complaint lodged by anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam with the state government and the DVAC, alleging tender fixing in two civic projects. The organisation alleged that the works were completed even before the tenders were opened for bidding.

According to the complaint, the first tender, worth Rs 27.30 lakh, was for installation, landscaping and beautification of an Ashoka Pillar statue at the Perungalathur Bridge roundabout. The tender was published on the TN tenders portal on August 6, with August 24 as the bid opening date. However, the complaint said the completed project was inaugurated on July 29, eight days before the tender was published.

The second tender, worth Rs 18.60 lakh, was for installation, landscaping and beautification of a ‘Save Water’ concept statue at the Chitlapakkam roundabout. It was also published on August 6, with August 24 fixed as the bid opening date.

The complaint said the work was completed and inaugurated on August 10, 14 days before the scheduled bid opening. Arappor alleged that the sequence of events indicates possible collusion between corporation officials and a contractor, and sought a detailed inquiry.

The NGO said that its review of 565 tenders issued by the corporation during the previous four months showed that 309 (54.69%) were still listed as “to be opened”, so as to prevent such collusion in other tenders from getting exposed. Only one tender had reached the final Award of Contract stage, it said.