Tambaram commissioner placed on compulsory wait over tender ‘lapse’

CHENNAI: Tambaram corporation commissioner S Balachander was placed on compulsory wait following allegations of tender irregularities in two projects worth Rs 45.9 lakh. R Saranya, the Avadi corporation commissioner, will take full additional charge of Tambaram corporation, as per the order signed by chief secretary M Sai Kumar.
The action follows a complaint lodged by anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam with the state government and the DVAC, alleging tender fixing in two civic projects. The organisation alleged that the works were completed even before the tenders were opened for bidding.
According to the complaint, the first tender, worth Rs 27.30 lakh, was for installation, landscaping and beautification of an Ashoka Pillar statue at the Perungalathur Bridge roundabout. The tender was published on the TN tenders portal on August 6, with August 24 as the bid opening date. However, the complaint said the completed project was inaugurated on July 29, eight days before the tender was published.
The second tender, worth Rs 18.60 lakh, was for installation, landscaping and beautification of a ‘Save Water’ concept statue at the Chitlapakkam roundabout. It was also published on August 6, with August 24 fixed as the bid opening date.
The complaint said the work was completed and inaugurated on August 10, 14 days before the scheduled bid opening. Arappor alleged that the sequence of events indicates possible collusion between corporation officials and a contractor, and sought a detailed inquiry.
The NGO said that its review of 565 tenders issued by the corporation during the previous four months showed that 309 (54.69%) were still listed as “to be opened”, so as to prevent such collusion in other tenders from getting exposed. Only one tender had reached the final Award of Contract stage, it said.
The organisation has sought the suspension of Commissioner S Balachander, who was also the tender inviting authority for the two projects, and other officials pending an inquiry. It has also urged the government to blacklist the contractors if they are found guilty. It has further asked the DVAC to investigate the allegations and ensure that complete information is made public on the portal.
Attributing the issue to a procedural lapse, the Tambaram corporation has suspended the zonal assistant executive engineer. In a statement on Tuesday, the civic body said no work order had been issued for the projects and no money was spent from the exchequer for the two statues. As per the statement, proposals to take up the two works using either the corporation’s general funds or through CSR support were placed before the council on July 14, and administrative approval was obtained, the statement said.
Subsequently, the commissioner gave permission on July 23 to issue tender notifications for the works. However, a private company submitted a letter on July 24 stating that it would execute both works through it’s CSR initiative and went on to complete the work.
Despite this, a tender notification was issued on August 6 due to a procedural flaw, the statement said. The Director of municipal Administration has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry. Based on the inquiry report, further action will be taken against all those found responsible, the government said.
Despite repeated attempts, Balachander did not respond to TNIE’s calls for seeking a response.