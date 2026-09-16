TN pickleball league returns

Over the last couple years, pickleball has captured the hearts of many in Chennai, just like it has in other urban cities. Today, it has turned into the most preferred leisure sport that can be played by different age groups. Providing a competing edge for the state’s enthusiasts in the sport is the Cavin’s Tamil Nadu Pickleball Premier League (TNPPL), Season 2, all set to begin from September 17.
The league was launched and co-sanctioned recently by K Yogesh, director of TNPPL, along with K Mohit Kumar, president of the Tamil Nadu Pickleball Association, and Kavya Somesh, secretary of the Association, marking a significant step forward in the growth of pickleball across the state.
Kollywood stars including ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, and Keerthi Pandian own franchises in the league. The star studded auction began with each team holding a purse of `36 lakh, and at the end, 168 players found their respective teams.
Speaking at the launch, Yogesh said, “Season 2 of TNPPL marks a defining moment for pickleball in Tamil Nadu. With increased participation, strong franchise ownership, and growing fan interest, we are confident that this league will not only elevate the sport locally but also position Tamil Nadu as a key hub for pickleball in India. Mohit was also confident that the league would be a success. “It is encouraging to see the momentum pickleball has gained in such a short span. The league provides a professional platform for players while inspiring grassroots participation. We are proud to support TNPPL Season 2 and look forward to its continued success,” he said.
Players to watch out for
Maanasi Karthik, Aashrithaa S, Viransh Chopra, Anish Froilan, Roop Kumar, and Petulia Balaji are some of the players to watch for across various categories in the league. Of the lot, Anish, who represented India in the Pickleball World Cup recently, is confident that Coimbatore Smashers will do well in the league. “It’s (the league) growing every year, the association is taking steps to do it better every time. The league format, it’s interesting with the super singles and doubles. It is going to be exciting,” he told CE. Circling back to the his team, Smashers, Anish believes, is strong on any given day. “Kavin, Rishi, Sivaramakrishnan are some of the top players. Other good players are Nidhithra, Nidhi, Niru, and Venkataraman. We are a well balanced team,” he added.
Another name to take note of this TNPPL is 12-year-old Aashrithaa of TwinEagles Hosur. She will participate in the U18 girls’ category. The Coimbatore girl has delivered a stellar performance in competitive pickleball, winning multiple medals at the state, national, and international levels. At the State Championships, she achieved a rare feat, securing four gold medals across Under-12 and Under-14 events. At the Nationals, she won gold in all categories except Under-12 girls singles (silver) and played a crucial tie-breaker match that helped the Tamil Nadu team clinch gold. At the World Pickleball Championship Series held in Bengaluru, Aashrithaa captured Under-14 girls singles gold, defeating the top-seeded players from India. Her international success also includes multiple golds at the Mumbai Grand Slam, firmly establishing her as one of the rising stars in the sport.