TN pickleball league returns

Players to watch out for

Maanasi Karthik, Aashrithaa S, Viransh Chopra, Anish Froilan, Roop Kumar, and Petulia Balaji are some of the players to watch for across various categories in the league. Of the lot, Anish, who represented India in the Pickleball World Cup recently, is confident that Coimbatore Smashers will do well in the league. “It’s (the league) growing every year, the association is taking steps to do it better every time. The league format, it’s interesting with the super singles and doubles. It is going to be exciting,” he told CE. Circling back to the his team, Smashers, Anish believes, is strong on any given day. “Kavin, Rishi, Sivaramakrishnan are some of the top players. Other good players are Nidhithra, Nidhi, Niru, and Venkataraman. We are a well balanced team,” he added.

Another name to take note of this TNPPL is 12-year-old Aashrithaa of TwinEagles Hosur. She will participate in the U18 girls’ category. The Coimbatore girl has delivered a stellar performance in competitive pickleball, winning multiple medals at the state, national, and international levels. At the State Championships, she achieved a rare feat, securing four gold medals across Under-12 and Under-14 events. At the Nationals, she won gold in all categories except Under-12 girls singles (silver) and played a crucial tie-breaker match that helped the Tamil Nadu team clinch gold. At the World Pickleball Championship Series held in Bengaluru, Aashrithaa captured Under-14 girls singles gold, defeating the top-seeded players from India. Her international success also includes multiple golds at the Mumbai Grand Slam, firmly establishing her as one of the rising stars in the sport.