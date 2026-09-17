CKL talent Hariharan hopes to grow as goalie

His father, a driver at SIPCOT, played local level football. His mother, Saraswati, works as an office assistant in a private firm. One of his brothers was part of Loyola College’s football team. “I played with the gloves the local club gave me. We could not afford a pair of gloves,” the 13-year-old recalled. Then, when he forayed into the CKL, which is run by LatentView Analytics, he played two seasons (four and five), starred, and landed himself a scholarship from the Sports Authority of India. Additionally, he trains at the Murugappa Youth Football Academy in Avadi “I study at the Don Bosco School in Perambur. They help facilitate my training, too,” he added. He now aims to improve his game.

Hariharan has shown how initiatives like CKL can transform lives. “The academy has given me practice kits, and two pairs of shoes — one for mud grounds and another for turf,” said the fan of Argentina’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. “I like his goalkeeping style. He is assertive and makes sure he gets the better of his opponents.”