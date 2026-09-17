Conservancy operations at risk as GCC dues pile up

CHENNAI: The city corporation’s pending dues to contractors have piled up to Rs 2,109 crore, a large part of which is owed to agencies handling solid waste management. With mandatory payments pending from the civic body since March, sanitary operations in the city may soon take a hit, as per sources.

A senior corporation official said that a meeting with the finance department was held on Wednesday, where the civic body sought special ways and means assistance.

In five months, the outstanding payments may increase by another Rs 2,800 crore, officials said, adding that Rs 2,000-crore assistance from the state government would help ease the situation.

Sources told TNIE that while pending dues are not new to the Chennai corporation, this time even mandatory payments for conservancy operations remain pending, with the contractors already struggling to pay salaries to their sanitary workers.

They said that for at least the first two months of this year, the mandatory 50% payment mentioned in the concessionaire agreement, apart from payments as per Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), was released, but from then until now, the GCC has allegedly not released funds even for mandatory payments.

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar told TNIE that the pending dues of over Rs 2,000 crore were for bills which have already been cleared.“ Additionally, ongoing works will amount to another Rs 1,500 crore.”