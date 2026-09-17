Eiffel Tower sexism row: A global shame

Earlier this month, staff at Paris’ Eiffel Tower went on strike after its management chose to fulfil a demand by a 100-member delegation of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), who were on a sightseeing tour, following the inauguration of a temple in the suburb of Bussy-Saint-Georges. The demand was that all female staff be replaced by male colleagues during their visit, which took place shortly before public opening hours. BAPS has since issued an apology, while Paris’ Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire stated that an official investigation would be conducted into the incident.

BAPS is a Gujarat-based Hindu sect founded in 1907. It has a large global presence, running over 1,300 temples worldwide, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named its former spiritual head Pramukh Swami Maharaj as his personal mentor. BAPS’ ability to influence international bureaucracies suggests strong ties to the administration. The sect is presently led by 92-year-old Mahant Swami Maharaj, and participated in the visit to France.

BAPS’ demand at the Eiffel Tower has brought the sect into the limelight on the basis of sexism, but its history of problematic behaviour goes further. In 2025, it emerged that BAPS had been the subject of a multi-year US federal investigation into the exploitation of workers during the construction of a major temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, which is now the largest modern Hindu temple outside of India. The organisation continues to face litigation about the same. The allegations surround the mistreatment of 200 migrant workers from India, the majority of whom were Dalits. Workers suffered not only from unfair labour practices such as wage- and time-related nonfeasance but also sustained serious medical issues, including irreversible lung silicosis, from neglectful working conditions. Two people also died from the illness.