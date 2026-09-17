Through Radha’s eyes: Kavya Muralidharan’s Shyama Rang brings Vrindavan alive

Chennai is only just coming down from the Krishna Jayanthi fervour earlier this month, when homes and temples echoed with stories of Krishna leelai, Radha’s devotion, and the legends of Vrindavan. As those familiar tales still linger in the city’s spaces, Bharatanatyam artiste Kavya Muralidaran is bringing another retelling of the Vrindavan world to the stage, this time through Radha’s eyes, on Radha Ashtami.

Titled ‘Shyama Rang - Echoes of Vrindavan’, the devotional dance musical is conceptualised, choreographed, and directed by Kavya. It explores the many colours of Krishna through episodes inspired by the stories and spirit of Vrindavan. “The performance is inspired by the idea of Radha and Krishna being one single manifestation,” says Kavya. The title, she explains, refers to the different colours of Shyam — Lord Krishna — with the production bringing together stories, music, and dance to explore the bond between Radha and Krishna. At its heart is the belief that they are not two separate forms, but “the same eternal love”.