Through Radha’s eyes: Kavya Muralidharan’s Shyama Rang brings Vrindavan alive

Chennai is only just coming down from the Krishna Jayanthi fervour earlier this month, when homes and temples echoed with stories of Krishna leelai, Radha’s devotion, and the legends of Vrindavan. As those familiar tales still linger in the city’s spaces, Bharatanatyam artiste Kavya Muralidaran is bringing another retelling of the Vrindavan world to the stage, this time through Radha’s eyes, on Radha Ashtami.
Titled ‘Shyama Rang - Echoes of Vrindavan’, the devotional dance musical is conceptualised, choreographed, and directed by Kavya. It explores the many colours of Krishna through episodes inspired by the stories and spirit of Vrindavan. “The performance is inspired by the idea of Radha and Krishna being one single manifestation,” says Kavya. The title, she explains, refers to the different colours of Shyam — Lord Krishna — with the production bringing together stories, music, and dance to explore the bond between Radha and Krishna. At its heart is the belief that they are not two separate forms, but “the same eternal love”.
Kavya has conceived ‘Shyama Rang’ as a musical, with limited dialogue and a series of episodes unfolding over 90 minutes. The songs are composed in Sanskrit and Hindi, while the musical will be presented in English.
She began her research with Krishna but found herself drawn towards Radha. “Eventually when the script was made, Radha became the protagonist because I didn’t find any difference between her and Krishna and that is why I wanted to portray Radha as the important character in this work,” she adds.
The episodes are inspired by stories associated with Vrindavan, including one involving Bansi Chor Radharani and another, about Krishna planting pearls and growing an entire garden.
Music for the production has been done by Kavya’s father and guru, Madurai R Muralidaran, with around 30 musicians contributing to the work. This collaboration with her father brought both creative exchanges and disagreements. “We discuss a lot, share ideas, and brainstorm. So, I think it has been a very beautiful journey since the time we started to compose the music for Shyama Rang,” she says.
The production has taken shape over eight months. Adding visual and technological elements to the performance are lighting designer Sri Murugan and visual artist Gunjan Ashtaputre from Hyderabad. With 10 cast members, for Kavya, the biggest focus is on transporting the audience into the world she has created. “I think they will experience Vrindavan coming to life. They will see Krishna through Radha. From the time they enter the auditorium, they will be taken to Vrindavan,” she says.
‘Shyama Rang - Echoes of Vrindavan’ will come alive at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, on September 19 at 6.30 pm. Tickets are available on Ticket9.