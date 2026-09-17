TNIE Tourism Summit 2026: An exploration of embedded beauty

Speaking at the session titled ‘Land of Mahabharata - The Epic Odyssey’, he said six museums, including the Rakhigarhi Museum depicting the Indus Valley Civilisation, a war memorial, and a museum on the Battle of Rewari, are being developed. For those interested in history and culture, he highlighted Rakhigarhi, an important Indus Valley Civilisation site where excavations are ongoing. He also spoke of the 40-year-old Surajkund International Festival, which has grown in terms of the number of days and participants.

Among the experts on stage was Ashish Kundra, chief secretary, Union Territory of Ladakh. Speaking on the topic, ‘Culture, Nature, Adventure - Travels to the Top of the World’, he said that Ladakh’s tourism infrastructure is set for a major leap, with daily flight capacity at Leh to rise to 54 from 18 by next year, while a new airport terminal will be inaugurated next month. The Air Force strip at Nubra Valley is being readied for civilian use too, by next year, which would let tourists fly directly from Delhi to Nubra to see Pangong Tso.