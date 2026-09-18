AAI to acquire 19 acres for Rs 278 cr to ease congestion at Chennai Airport cargo terminal

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is close to finalising the acquisition of 19.06 acres, currently held by Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL), at Chennai International Airport for Rs 278 crore to ease congestion at the cargo terminal, airport director M Raja Kishore said on Thursday.

The move comes amid complaints from exporters and freight forwarders about waiting times of several hours at AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Ltd (AAICLAS), which handles cargo at the airport. Traffic restrictions on heavy vehicles entering the city during peak hours have added to the problem, with trucks having to wait outside the cargo terminal.

Once the land is transferred to AAI, it will be used as a parking area for cargo trucks that currently queue outside the terminal buildings. A token system will be introduced to regulate the entry and exit of trucks, Kishore said.