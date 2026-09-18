Irular woman’s death: Kin await release certificate as TN govt denies bonded labour claim

CHENNAI: More than a week after a 44-year-old pregnant Irular woman and her newborn died in Vellaicate, her family is yet to receive a bonded labourer release certificate, as Kancheepuram revenue officials maintain that the bonded labour allegation has not been established. The woman, Thenmozhi, delivered a baby boy at a shed on September 9. Her family later alleged that they had been forced to work under bonded-labour like conditions.

Based on Kancheepuram collector’s direction, a team of revenue officials conducted an inquiry and submitted its report to the collector a few days ago, sources said. But revenue officials said the inquiry had not established the bonded labour angle.

A relative of Thenmozhi told TNIE that she and her family had been working as tree cutters and they were made to migrate from one place to another to work for contractor Arumugam. “They used to return home at least once a month, but they have not returned home even once in the past 12 months.” As per the complaint submitted by Thenmozhi’s husband Anandhan (45), the couple, their daughter Kavya (19), and her husband Muthu had been working for Arumugam for six months. The family also alleged that Anandhan was denied permission to take Thenmozhi to a hospital for a check-up.