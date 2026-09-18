TN PWD tightens tender rules after Tambaram irregularity allegations

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of allegations of tender irregularities in Tambaram corporation and the placing of its commissioner on compulsory wait, the Public Works Department (PWD) has issued strict instructions, warning officials against undertaking works without mandatory sanctions, splitting projects to reduce their value and issuing work orders retrospectively.

The circular, issued on September 16 by the department, directs officials to strictly adhere to the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998 and prescribed tender procedures. It specifically says no work should be taken up without administrative sanction, technical sanction and adequate fund allocation.

The department has also made it clear that work can commence only after a proper tender is invited and a work order is issued to the eligible successful bidder. Splitting up works to reduce their estimated value, issuing backdated approvals or work orders, and inviting tenders after a work has already been completed have been expressly prohibited.

The instructions assume significance after allegations that two beautification projects in Tambaram corporation, together worth Rs 45.9 lakh, were completed before the tenders were opened.