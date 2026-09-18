TN PWD tightens tender rules after Tambaram irregularity allegations

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of allegations of tender irregularities in Tambaram corporation and the placing of its commissioner on compulsory wait, the Public Works Department (PWD) has issued strict instructions, warning officials against undertaking works without mandatory sanctions, splitting projects to reduce their value and issuing work orders retrospectively.
The circular, issued on September 16 by the department, directs officials to strictly adhere to the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998 and prescribed tender procedures. It specifically says no work should be taken up without administrative sanction, technical sanction and adequate fund allocation.
The department has also made it clear that work can commence only after a proper tender is invited and a work order is issued to the eligible successful bidder. Splitting up works to reduce their estimated value, issuing backdated approvals or work orders, and inviting tenders after a work has already been completed have been expressly prohibited.
The instructions assume significance after allegations that two beautification projects in Tambaram corporation, together worth Rs 45.9 lakh, were completed before the tenders were opened.
Tambaram corporation had attributed the issue to a “procedural lapse”, while the state government ordered a detailed inquiry. Commissioner S Balachander was subsequently placed on compulsory wait, with Avadi corporation Commissioner R Saranya given full additional charge.
The circular warns stringent departmental action will be initiated against officials if violations are detected. The instructions have been communicated to the officials concerned for strict compliance.
Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, welcomed the move, saying all departments and the chief secretary should issue similar circulars.
“Instructions provided in the circular are existing norms and the circular directs the department to follow them. Tender violations have been normalised over time. The government should ensure that the tender norms are followed,” he added.
M Radhakrishnan, another anti-graft activist of the organisation, suggested the government should ensure end-to-end e-tender across departments including opening of bids and issuance of work orders to prevent tender irregularities.