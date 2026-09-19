Big Bash comes to Chepauk: Perth Scorchers face Melbourne Renegades in historic Chennai Opener

The difference between IPL and BBL is not just about the ambience, or the fan experience, but also about playing conditions. Unlike IPL, the BBL has something called Power Surge, where for two overs fielding restrictions would be in place and the batting team could choose when to use it from the 11th over. From fans’ point of view, both general and hospitality tickets for the match, to be played at 2.30 pm IST on December 12, will go live in early October, and all operations would be handled by BBL and CA, with TNCA serving as a host. “We want to bring our authentic Big Bash experience that our fans enjoy at the MCG or SCG or anywhere else. The core elements of a Big Bash match — remember there are certain rules in a Big Bash game that are different from the IPL. No one has ever seen the Power Surge in India before. We’re bringing a brand new rule this year: our designated hitter/designated fielder rule. If you have watched on television, all those good things like the bucket heads, all the colour, and all the different moments in a game...we’ll be bringing those. Another part is also how we can really find those Chennai flavours that we can bring into the game day as well, almost paying homage to the community. Our events team is really excited about bringing that to life,” said Phil.

This also comes at a time when the BBL is looking to privatise franchises up for sale, including Renegades. There have been speculations over a potential buyer in Sunrisers Hyderabad, whose owners are also based out of Chennai. Phil explained that they are working towards taking BBL, a 15-year-old brand globally and this match in Chennai is a step towards that. “We’ve really been open around our plans regarding considering private investment or investment into clubs. Part of this initiative is clearly about growing the Big Bash brand globally. We’re already a global league, a strong league. I think the IPL and Big Bash are two of the biggest T20 competitions. We want to further grow the brand of the league and of our clubs. It provides a great opportunity for our clubs. We would expect there’s a large amount of interest from all over the world, from all types of investors who would want to be part of the Big Bash,” he signed off.