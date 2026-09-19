Chennai to get intermittent rain for next five days

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast scattered rain over parts of Tamil Nadu during September 19-23. Intermittent rain has been forecast for Chennai and adjoining coastal districts during the period, according to the bulletin issued on Friday.

On Saturday, isolated heavy rain is likely in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Kallakurichi districts. The list of districts likely to receive heavy rain on Sunday includes Ranipet, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Vellore and Madurai, and Puducherry.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain in several districts on Monday as well, including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Madurai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Vellore.

Heavy rain is expected to be confined to isolated places in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on Tuesday. The forecast indicates that rain activity is likely to ease after Tuesday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by winds gusting to 40-50 kmph are also likely over Tamil Nadu during the period.

The forecast comes amid temperatures rising by 2.1-4 degree Celsius above normal across the state, including in Coimbatore, Chennai, Nagapattinam and The Nilgiris.