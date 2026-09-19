Former bank manager held in Rs 23-lakh bond fraud in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old former bank relationship manager was arrested by the West Zone Cyber Crime Police for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 23 lakh by promising high returns on investments in IBL Bonds. A laptop and two mobile phones allegedly used in the crime has been seized.

Police said the suspect, Pooja Jain, lured Hema Priyadarshini (40) with assurances of 25%-30% monthly return and collected Rs 15 lakh in 2024, followed by another Rs 8 lakh in 2025. After a few months, Hema stopped receiving interest payouts and was allegedly told that the company had suffered losses.

A case was registered on August 22, 2026, based on Hema’s complaint. During the investigation, police found that Pooja had been working as a relationship manager in private banks since 2019 and allegedly obtained details of customers. Police said Pooja later approached a web developer through Justdial and created a domain INDIABONDSLIMITED to make the scheme appear genuine.

She allegedly opened current accounts in banks in the name of a fictitious firm, IBL & Co, deposited cheques received from investors and transferred the money to her personal savings accounts. She also allegedly used a laptop to create fake investment bonds and sent them to investors through email, the police said.

Inquiry further revealed that she had prior fraud cases registered against her.