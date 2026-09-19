Chennai

Former bank manager held in Rs 23-lakh bond fraud in Chennai

After a few months, Hema stopped receiving interest payouts and was allegedly told that the company had suffered losses.
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Express News Service
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CHENNAI: A 39-year-old former bank relationship manager was arrested by the West Zone Cyber Crime Police for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 23 lakh by promising high returns on investments in IBL Bonds. A laptop and two mobile phones allegedly used in the crime has been seized.

Police said the suspect, Pooja Jain, lured Hema Priyadarshini (40) with assurances of 25%-30% monthly return and collected Rs 15 lakh in 2024, followed by another Rs 8 lakh in 2025. After a few months, Hema stopped receiving interest payouts and was allegedly told that the company had suffered losses.

A case was registered on August 22, 2026, based on Hema’s complaint. During the investigation, police found that Pooja had been working as a relationship manager in private banks since 2019 and allegedly obtained details of customers. Police said Pooja later approached a web developer through Justdial and created a domain INDIABONDSLIMITED to make the scheme appear genuine.

She allegedly opened current accounts in banks in the name of a fictitious firm, IBL & Co, deposited cheques received from investors and transferred the money to her personal savings accounts. She also allegedly used a laptop to create fake investment bonds and sent them to investors through email, the police said.

Inquiry further revealed that she had prior fraud cases registered against her.

bank manager
Bond fraud case

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