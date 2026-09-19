Goethe-Institut Chennai hosts free Readathon to revive the pleasure of reading

Reading can be a small act of travel. A book can carry you from a library chair to a Berlin street, a war-scarred city, or a fictional world without requiring a ticket. For Dr Subhashri Vijayakumar, head of Information and Library at Goethe-Institut Chennai, books have been exactly that. “Books are my gateway to another world from the cosiness of my couch. I think I would have gone experienced the world around me. I have been on the streets of London, war-torn areas of Iran and Iraq. Literally experiencing the world, the happiness, the agony, the sorrow, whatever the book has to offer me,” she says.

The Goethe-Institut Library’s Readathon is a day-long invitation to simply pick up a book and read. The library has experimented with different formats to encourage reading, particularly among children and learners. The Readathon is its latest attempt to bring that idea into a shared space.