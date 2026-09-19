Online water connection applicants asked to visit Chennai Corporation office with road-cut order

CHENNAI: Imagine applying online for a new water connection, paying all the prescribed charges and even receiving the road-cut sanction order online, only to be told to visit a Chennai Corporation office and show the same order.

R Prabhu, a resident of Perungudi zone, said he applied online for a sewage connection and paid all charges. “However, I had to visit the assistant engineer’s office to show the road-cut sanction order.

The assistant engineer has no authority to approve or reject the order, yet we have to meet him since the roads are maintained by the corporation,” he said. “The Metro Water and the civic body should bring a system so that the road-cut orders are directly communicated with the assistant engineers.”

When contacted, a Metro Water official assured that steps will be taken to resolve the issue. The official explained that residents who had already obtained road-cut sanctions might have been asked to meet civic officials to facilitate the work, as the corporation usually restricts road cuts ahead of the Northeast Monsoon.

On Friday, Metro Water reiterated that house owners should apply for new water and sewage connections only through its online portal. For individual houses up to 500 sq ft, the water and sewer connection charges are Rs 100 each, while houses above 500 sq ft and up to 100 sq m attract Rs 5,000 each.

For houses above 100 sq m and up to 200 sq m, the charge is Rs 7,500 each. Apartment buildings and non-residential establishments will be charged based on their category and built-up area. A release said distribution pipelines and sewerage facilities have been established in parts of Manali, Madhavaram, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones, among others.