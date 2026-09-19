Porombokkiyal 2026: Chennai festival opens up conversation on urban commons and shared resources on September 19

Before morning light fully breaks, fish vendors from more than nine villages spread their catch along Loop Road at Marina Beach, close to where the boats come in. Buyers already know this stretch and the trade has grown here over generations. The Greater Chennai Corporation now proposes to expand 108 stalls inside the market from 30 sq ft to 50 sq ft. It may look like development from the outside. For some vendors, it means leaving behind a place where customers already come to them. When the market opened in 2024, many continued to sell outside. Vendors have since complained of dim lighting, cramped storage, and poor ventilation. In July 2026, TNIE reported that 160 vendors had submitted willingness forms, but only 122 matched the fisheries department’s beneficiary list.

The Loop Road dispute points to a larger question about the commons. A space may belong to everyone in principle, while decisions about it remain in the hands of a few. For the vendors, the road is a workplace shaped by customers and trade. Porombokkiyal 2026 begins with this question of who gets to use a shared space, and whose knowledge of it matters.