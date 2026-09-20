16K cops deployed for Vinayagar idol immersion in Chennai on September 20

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have deployed 16,500 police personnel and 2,000 home guards for the procession and immersion of Vinayagar idols across the city on Sunday. In a release, GCP said they have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peaceful processions and prevent any untoward incidents.

Following Vinayagar Chaturthi on September 14, the police granted permission to various organisations to install 1,562 idols within the GCP limits, subject to the guidelines of the high court and Pollution Control Board and necessary NOCs from the GCC and fire and rescue services department.

According to the release, the designated sea immersion points are Srinivasapuram in Pattinapakkam, Palkalai Nagar in Neelankarai, Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, and behind Popular Weighbridge in Thiruvottiyur. While over 200 idols have already been immersed, the remaining idols will be taken out in processions and immersed on Sunday.

Temporary police control rooms and help desks have been set up at the immersion points. Mechanical equipment and boats will be used for immersion, while fire tenders, ambulances, motorboats and trained swimmers will be kept ready for emergencies. Watchtowers equipped with binoculars, drone surveillance, mounted police patrols and beach buggies will be deployed to monitor crowds and prevent any untoward incidents.

The GCP further appealed to organisers and the public to cooperate with the police and ensure peaceful processions and safe immersion. Vehicles carrying the idols must follow only the permitted procession routes and immerse the idols at designated locations. Strict legal action will be taken against those violating police regulations or disturbing public peace and order, police said.

While over 300 Vinayagar idols have been immersed in the Tambaram and Avadi police limits so far, more idols are likely to be immersed on Sunday, police sources said.