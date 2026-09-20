40-year-old man sets woman on fire, arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting a 32-year-old woman on fire near Washermanpet on Friday night. The woman, who suffered around 50% burns, is undergoing treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

According to police, the accused M Babulal and the victim M Mohana were allegedly in an extramarital relationship. Mohana of Srinivasapuram, resides with her husband and two children. She had been avoiding Babulal for the past few months, following which he allegedly decided to attack her.

On Friday night, Mohana was sitting outside her house while her husband and children were inside. Police said Babulal approached the house from the rear, poured petrol on her from a paper cup and allegedly set her on fire before fleeing the scene. Hearing her screams, her husband and neighbours rushed to her rescue and took her to Stanley Government Hospital.

Police subsequently traced and arrested Babulal near his house on Saturday. He was later remanded in judicial custody. Babulal who had earlier faced a murder case was acquitted a few years ago.