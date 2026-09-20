Chennai cops use age progression tech to nab murder suspect on run for 19 years

CHENNAI: Nearly two decades after he jumped bail in a murder case, a 39-year-old history-sheeter was finally traced and arrested by a special team of the Greater Chennai Police, with AI-based facial age progression helping investigators identify his present-day appearance.

Sheik Abdullah of Kaladipet in Thiruvottiyur — who was among five persons arrested and remanded in connection with the murder of Pandiyamani under the Thiruvottiyur police limits in 2007 — was nabbed near Choolaimedu on September 15. He had stopped appearing before the 4th Additional Court in Ponneri after securing bail, prompting the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against him in 2010.

With his photograph from the time of his arrest in 2007 as the only available visual reference, a special team from the Serious Crime Squad (North) turned to AI-based facial age progression software. Through a person well versed in handling AI tools, who volunteered for the task, investigators generated images depicting how Abdullah could have looked nearly two decades later.