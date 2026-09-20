RPF detains wanted fugitive in Kerala theft case at Chennai Central

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Southern Railway’s Chennai Division detained a wanted fugitive involved in a theft case in Kerala in an inter-state apprehension executed as part of the initiative ‘Operation Rail Prahari’ recently. The suspect, identified as Sukchand Sekh of West Bengal, was allegedly involved in stealing Rs 4.11 lakh in cash.

According to a release from the Southern Railway, on September 15, upon receiving intelligence from the Pala police station in Kerala’s Kottayam, RPF officials in Chennai division were alerted that the suspect was believed to be travelling by train from Howrah to Chennai. Following this, RPF conducted a thorough inspection of Howrah-Chennai Central Mail (12839). Around 3 am on September 16, they nabbed Sukchand Sekh on platform 5 at Chennai Central station. Sukchand Sekh admitted to his involvement in the theft in Pala and confirmed that he subsequently fled to West Bengal. He has been handed over to Pala station.