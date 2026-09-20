Six college students booked for ganja possession in Potheri

CHENNAI: Tambaram city police seized 53 grams of ganja from six college students during a surprise operation at private accommodation facilities in and around Potheri on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off about suspected possession and use of narcotic substances by students, police inspected student accommodation facilities in the area.

The operation was supervised by an assistant commissioner of police and involved five inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors and around 80 police personnel. During the checks, six students were found in possession of ganja in small quantities, apparently kept for personal consumption. The police also seized cigarette filters, lighters, a digital weighing scale and other smoking related materials from them.

Cases have been registered against all six students, but none has been arrested. A senior police officer said the quantity seized was small and the offence was bailable. The students are being questioned, and probe is on to trace the suppliers.