2.5K Vinayagar idols immersed across Chennai under tight security

CHENNAI: Around 2,500 Vinayagar idols, including those from Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram City Police limits, were immersed at designated places in and around Chennai on Sunday. No untoward incidents were reported and the immersion processions were completed smoothly.

In Chennai City Police limits, at least 1,200 idols were taken in procession and immersed at the designated spots in Neelangarai, Pattinapakkam, Tiruvottiyur and Kasimedu.

At Tondiarpet, members of the Burma Tamil Jamaath broke coconuts and offered prayers before taking a Vinayagar idol placed at Navalar Nagar in a procession for immersion. Members of the Muslim community led the procession, followed by the Vinayagar idol. More than 100 police personnel were deployed for security.

Traffic police sources said there was slow movement of traffic on some stretches where vehicles carrying the idols were high in number, but the situation was sorted out as soon as possible. “Only on Loop Road in Pattinapakkam, there was a long line of vehicles carrying the idols waiting to enter the place. The immersion process was immediately expedited and the traffic was cleared,” a police officer told TNIE.

In Avadi City Police limits, 788 idols were immersed at Pulicat, Ennore Ramakrishna Nagar and Kattupalli. Around 1,600 police personnel were deployed as part of the security arrangements. In Tambaram police limits, 500 idols were immersed at the designated spots.