Chennai Metro Water installs ultrasonic sensors to prevent sewage leaks

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon approaching, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has intensified preparations to prevent sewage leakages and overflows, apart from utilising ultrasonic level sensors to detect abnormal flow.

The sensors, installed at sewage pumping stations, will provide real-time monitoring of sewage levels and early warnings when abnormal conditions are detected. The move is part of the Board’s plan to shift from a reactive, complaint-based approach to preventive and predictive sewerage management, a Metro Water official said.

The official said the Board is also strengthening its digital complaint-monitoring system to facilitate faster escalation, field response and closure verification. It will coordinate with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to prevent stormwater ingress into the sewer network and address vulnerable manholes and other locations.

Meanwhile, 49 works related to sewage and water supply are under progress within GCC limits. Several streets have been partially handed over to the civic body for road restoration, while the remaining streets will be handed over after the monsoon. The board has also been stepping up its rainwater harvesting (RWH) awareness drive ahead of monsoon.

Metro Water has advised residents and government establishments to clean rooftops, check rainwater pipes for blockages, remove silt and debris from recharge wells and test RWH structures by pouring water before monsoon. Depot engineers have been directed to verify the adequacy of RWH structures before providing water and sewer connections, with applicants required to rectify inadequate systems before connections are effected.

A survey in 2022-23 found that of the 10.27 lakh buildings verified in Chennai, about 7 lakh premises had functional RWH structures, while 1.85 lakh premises had RWH structures that were not maintained. Residents of premises without adequate RWH facilities were sensitised and notices were issued.