Dengue cases spike in Chennai, GCC intensifies preventive measures

CHENNAI: In the first 18 days of September, Chennai recorded a total of 614 dengue cases, which is already 18% higher than the number of cases recorded in the entire month of September last year. Similarly, August registered an alarming 66% rise — 605 cases in total – compared with the 364 cases registered in August 2025. The steep rise in dengue cases over the last two months has pushed the total to 2,600 so far this year, which is relatively lower compared with the number of cases until September in 2025 (2,795) and 2024 (3,594).

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran, referring to the civic body’s data, said that dengue cases, over the past decade, have followed an upward trend during the pre-monsoon period in August and remained in peak until at least November or December. “Though there is a surge, 95% of the cases are self-limiting, with only 5% requiring hospitalisation,” he said.

To intensify dengue prevention measures, the civic body has deployed 3,690 domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) in 15 zones, he said. The workers would cover 80 to 100 houses a day and carry out preventive measures, he said, noting that the intermittent rains over the past few days might have created breeding grounds for Aedes mosquito larvae, which cause dengue.

Over the last 20 days, the civic body has levied a total penalty of Rs 5.56 lakh on commercial institutions for not following to dengue prevention measures. On Sunday, the GCC chief inspected the hostel in Chepauk, which houses nearly 750 students; several of them volunteered for the mosquito-control activities.