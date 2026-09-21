Egmore station revamp limits access for disabled

CHENNAI: The ongoing redevelopment of Egmore railway station has left persons with disabilities (PwDs) struggling to access several platforms. The foot over bridge (FOB) closer to Egmore Metro on the Poonamallee High Road side is not fully accessible.

While a lift is available on one side of the FOB, closer to Poonamallee High Road, it ends in steps near platform 4, leaving wheelchair users unable to use it and forcing them to take a detour to access the station. As is the case with the FOB from Platform 4. Though it has a lift on the Gandhi Irwin Road side, it ends in steps at platform 10.

Sathish Kumar of the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) told TNIE that since metro is an accessible mode of transport for PwDs, connectivity between the metro and railway stations should also be ensured. Pointing to the hardship caused by the continuous cancellation of suburban trains in February this year due to station revamp, he said, “For the general public, the disruption was mostly 45 days, but for people with disabilities and those with reduced mobility, it’s a year-long struggle.”

Officials from Southern Railway said wheelchair access from the Poonamallee High Road side had been temporarily suspended due to the ongoing redevelopment work, except for Platform 11A. “As an alternative, wheelchair access to all platforms is available from the Gandhi Irwin Road side. Appropriate signage is being installed to guide PwDs towards the accessible routes,” officials said. Eighteen wheelchairs have also been stationed at various locations across the station.