Man attacked with iron rod over argument dies in hospital, two arrested

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man died at a hospital on Saturday, a day after he was allegedly attacked with an iron rod during an argument involving a woman in Peerkankaranai. Police have arrested the woman and a 33-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The deceased, Jayasankar, a welder of Mudichur Road in West Tambaram, installed a gate at the house of Poongodi (45) of Peerkankarani about four months ago. Following this, the two became acquainted and spoke over the phone.

Police said Poongodi blocked Jayasankar’s number about 10 days ago. On Friday, Jayasankar went to her house and had an argument with her. Poongodi then informed Damodaran (33), her acquaintance, who came to the house and asked Jayasankar to leave. But the argument intensified and Damodaran allegedly assaulted Jayasankar on the head with an iron rod.

Jayasankar, who sustained injuries, was taken to Tambaram Government Headquarters Hospital and later shifted to RGGGH, where he died. Police had initially booked an attempt to murder case. It was altered to murder following the death.