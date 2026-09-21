Manali residents want industries to comply with pollution norms

CHENNAI: The residents’ welfare associations and civil society groups of Manali on Sunday proposed a ‘People’s Master Plan’ for the betterment of the region, urging the government to tighten the monitoring of industries, including CPCL, MPL, TPL and SRF, to ensure compliance with pollution-control norms.

According to the residents, pollution from industries, recurring flooding, poor transport connectivity and gaps in basic amenities remain key concerns in Manali. They sought a coordination body involving government agencies, industries and residents’ welfare associations to work towards a pollution-free city.

The associations further asked the civic body to conduct a detailed survey of stormwater drains, waterways, ponds and low-lying areas, besides removing encroachments and desilting drains. They sought measures to ensure that industrial and urban development does not obstruct natural drainage.

As per the master plan, the residents demanded the 100-bed Urban Community Health Centre in Manali to be fully utilised, with adequate doctors, nurses, medicines and equipment, and sought restoration of the non-functional X-ray facility. They urged the government to withdraw the proposed Kodungaiyur waste-to-energy plant, citing potential health and environmental concerns.

They also sought extension of metro rail connectivity from Wimco Nagar to Ennore and Ennore via Manali Bypass Road to Madhavaram metro terminus. They also demanded removal of the Manali toll gate, and completion of Manali Puthu Nagar-Sadayankuppam-Jothi Nagar link road.