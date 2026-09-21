The complexities of cheating and its place in play

In Indian culture, few characters are as universally condemned as Shakuni. He cheated at dice, influenced the Kauravas, and helped trigger the Mahabharata war. Yet, his enduring place in Indian storytelling lies elsewhere. He is one of the first people many children encounter who wins not through strength, goodness, or skill, but through manipulation.

Children grow up hearing stories about heroes and villains. They build up images of them and see them in stark black-and-white terms. But when they begin to play games, they encounter a different reality. Those who cheat aren’t really villains; they are just humans.

Not every player follows the rules. It could be the child who nudges a counter forward when nobody is looking, the cousin who mysteriously keeps score in their own favour, or the friend who confidently declares a rule that nobody has ever heard before.