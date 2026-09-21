When AI meets the human touch: Spectra 2026 explores the future of HR with AI

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) increasingly enters workplaces, retaining the human element alongside technology is becoming an important HR question. This formed the central theme of Spectra HR Conclave 2026, organised by the postgraduate programme in Human Resource Management at MOP Vaishnav College for Women, on Saturday at Hotel GRT Grand, T Nagar. The conclave was themed ‘HR 5.0: The Human Side of an AI World’.

The event opened with an audio-visual presentation about the history of the programme’s founding. The decade-old Spectra HR Conclave has addressed various topics in the field, such as HR in the digital age, future-ready HR, HR business partnering and humanising HR, embracing the era of AI, and, most recently, sustainable HR – strategies for building a green workforce.

At the inauguration of the 10th edition of the conclave, principal Archna Prasad presented the welcome address and felicitated the chief guest, Joseph Antony, HR leader, Haworth India & MEA. In his address, Joseph emphasised that the future of work should not be viewed as a contest between humans and machines. “This is not a fight between humans and the machines; it is a partnership. The potential of the technology, and how humans are really partnering to deliver the best,” he said.