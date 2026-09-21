When AI meets the human touch: Spectra 2026 explores the future of HR with AI

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) increasingly enters workplaces, retaining the human element alongside technology is becoming an important HR question. This formed the central theme of Spectra HR Conclave 2026, organised by the postgraduate programme in Human Resource Management at MOP Vaishnav College for Women, on Saturday at Hotel GRT Grand, T Nagar. The conclave was themed ‘HR 5.0: The Human Side of an AI World’.
The event opened with an audio-visual presentation about the history of the programme’s founding. The decade-old Spectra HR Conclave has addressed various topics in the field, such as HR in the digital age, future-ready HR, HR business partnering and humanising HR, embracing the era of AI, and, most recently, sustainable HR – strategies for building a green workforce.
At the inauguration of the 10th edition of the conclave, principal Archna Prasad presented the welcome address and felicitated the chief guest, Joseph Antony, HR leader, Haworth India & MEA. In his address, Joseph emphasised that the future of work should not be viewed as a contest between humans and machines. “This is not a fight between humans and the machines; it is a partnership. The potential of the technology, and how humans are really partnering to deliver the best,” he said.
He urged aspiring HR professionals to develop skills that technology cannot replicate. “AI can process data, but it cannot create belongingness,” he said, highlighting empathy, inclusion, and employee experience. He identified critical thinking, ethical judgement, relationship building, creativity, and adaptability as important qualities for future HR professionals.
The conclave featured technical sessions and a panel discussion, examining the changing relationship between people and technology. The first technical session, featuring K Wilson, head, HR & Admin, BOT VFX Head, titled ‘Human-AI Collaboration: Building Intelligent and Adaptive Workforces’, explored how organisations can build workforces capable of adapting to intelligent technologies.
This was followed by the technical session ‘Human-Centric Leadership in the Age of Intelligent Work’, featuring Sindhu Grandhey, deputy general manager, HR, Wheels India Limited.
The event concluded with a panel discussion, ‘Co-Existing with AI: Collaboration Over Replacement’. The panel brought together R Ramakrishnan, chief human resource officer, Go Fashion (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Ayshwarya R, lead-Talent Management, Tractors and Farm Equipment; and Nelson Kulandairaj, chief digital officer, CIEL HR (Ma Foi Group).
Joseph urged HR professionals to understand the technologies and business processes within their organisations, so they can ask the right questions and contribute effectively to employee development and organisational decisions. He emphasised that HR professionals must also exercise ethical judgement when dealing with AI, particularly while handling employee and organisational data.
Concluding his address, he called for responsible technology adoption and continuous learning. “Let us embrace the innovation and champion the continuous learning,” he said. “The future of work will be powered by AI, but it will be defined by humanity.”
DS Latha, programme head, MA HRM at MOP Vaishnav College for Women, delivered the inaugural vote of thanks.